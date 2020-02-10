Serie A enjoying most competitive title race in 18 years

Serie A has a title race in 2019/20, which isn’t something fans of Italian football have been able to enjoy too often of late.

Napoli pushed Juventus hard in 2017/18 by finishing with 91 points, but this season is shaping up to have three teams challenging for the Scudetto in Inter, Juventus and Lazio.

As things stand, Inter are top with 54 points, the same number as Juventus, with Lazio breathing down their necks in third on 53 points.

Tuttomercatoweb have pointed out that Serie A hasn’t seen a title race this competitive at this stage of a season since 2001/02.

On that occasion Juventus had 47 points from 23 games, whereas Inter and Roma were in pursuit of the Old Lady on 46 points.

The similarities are striking, with just one point splitting the Derby d’Italia pair and a side from the capital, though this time Lazio have stepped up in place of the Giallorossi.

Juventus ended the 2001/02 season as champions with 71 points, Roma came second on 70 and Inter were third on 69.