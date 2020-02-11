Serie A leading Europe’s top five leagues for goals scored

Serie A has seen more goals scored this season than any of Europe’s other top leagues.

Despite its outdated reputation as a defensive division, Serie A’s sides are more free scoring than anyone across the continent.

With 671 goals scored in its 23 rounds so far, Serie A is some way ahead of the 635 that Premier League clubs had scored after 23 rounds had been played in England.

Of the 671 scored, Atalanta are the highest scoring side in Italy – having been the top scorers in 2018/19 as well – with 61 goals themselves.

Germany’s Bundesliga has seen 610 goals after just 21 rounds. Averaging 29.04 goals per round, they’ll hit 668 after 23 rounds should that rate continue.

Just 583 have been scored in Spain after 23 matchdays, while France’s Ligue 1 is trailing the rest with only 573 goals.