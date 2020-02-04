Serie A Player of the Week | Round 22

A quick-fire double from Francesco Caputo helped Sassuolo to victory over an improving Roma side on Saturday afternoon and secure the attacker the prize of Serie A Player of the Week for match week 22.

The 32-year-old striker joined the Neraverdi from relegated Empoli during the summer and a brace against the capital club not only took him to 10 league strikes this season, but delivered a first win against the Giallorossi.

It took just six minutes for Caputo to carve open the Roma defence, breaking into the penalty area and avoiding the desperate lunging tackle of the defence and shooting home past Pau Lopez.

Within 10 minutes the attacker had struck again, but this time with minimal effort, as an excellent counter-attacking move left Caputo to stroke the ball into a largely unguarded net.