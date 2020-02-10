Serie A Player of the Week | Round 23

An impressive performance from Bologna’s Musa Barrow stole the show in the capital on Friday night against Roma and saw the attacker named Player of the Week for Round 23.

The 21-year-old netted twice at the Stadio Olimpico to inflict more woe on the struggling Giallorossi, but reignite hopes that the Rossoblu may yet secure European football for next season.

Shortly after the hosts had equalised on 22 minutes, the former Atalanta striker cut inside from the left wing and curled the ball into the top corner, with the slight aid of a deflection, to make it 2-1.

Then, with the second half just six minutes, Barrow embarked on a solo run through the Roma defence and slipped the ball past Pau Lopez. A goal that would ultimately win the game 3-2 and take Bologna into seventh position in the standings.