Serie A Player of the Week | Round 24

Lazio earned a vital 2-1 victory against Inter in Serie A on Sunday evening and Biancocelesti player Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been selected as the Player of the Week for his performance in midfield.

It was an all-round display from the Serbian international, who was capable of helping his team out defensively as well as offensively. He won the ball back for his team, was tidy in his ball distribution, and he still made his attacking runs from deep positions.

Milinkovic-Savic almost scored in the first half with a long-range effort that hit the crossbar but he proved to be decisive in the second half.

He was challenging for the ball in the air with Inter defender Milan Skriniar before another Nerazzurri centre-back Stefan De Vrij pushed Ciro Immobile, which resulted in the penalty and equaliser from the Lazio striker.

The Aquile secured the win when Francesco Acerbi’s initial shot was blocked by Biscione midfielder Marcelo Brozovic but Milinkovic-Savic controlled the loose ball and then curled a shot nonchalantly into the net.