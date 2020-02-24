Serie A Player of the Week | Round 25

During a weekend of Serie A action disrupted by a number of postponements, Edin Dzeko of Roma was Player of the Week for Round 25, helping to defeat Lecce in the capital.

The Giallorossi captain scored and assisted in the convincing 4-0 victory over the Salentini, as increasing reports of coronavirus cases in the north of the peninsula resulted in just six fixtures taking place.

With Roma able to recover some ground on the Champions League places, the Bosnian had role in both of his sides opening goals. Directly providing the pass from which Henrik Mkhitaryan doubled the lead and practically put the result beyond doubt.

Then, on 69 minutes, Dzeko struck a fortunate third for the hosts, which required a brief VAR review before the ex-Manchester City striker could fully celebrate.