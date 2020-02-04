Serie A Team of the Week | Round 22

The fight at the pinnacle of Serie A continued as Juventus won 3-0 against Fiorentina and Inter defeated Udinese 2-0.

Lazio kept their slight title chances alive with a 5-1 thrashing of SPAL but Roma’s Champions League hopes had a setback after losing 4-2 to Sassuolo.

Atalanta and Cagliari both drew 2-2 against Genoa and Parma respectively, AC Milan drew 1-1 against Hellas Verona, and Lecce smashed Torino 4-0.

Let us know your thoughts on Serie A Team of the Week, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation.

Mattia Perin – Genoa

Conceded twice but helped the Grifone to earn a valuable point against a usually prolific Atalanta side with a string of fantastic saves.

Matthijs De Ligt – Juventus (3 Team of the Week appearances)

A tidy performance at the back and scored the third goal for La Vecchia Signora against Fiorentina.

Marash Kumbulla – Hellas Verona (2 apps)

Whether it was at ground level or in aerial challenges, the Gialloblu defender knew how to get the ball out to safety and the AC Milan forwards struggled to get past him on many occasions.

Leonardo Bonucci – Juventus

Had to deal with a few Fiorentina counterattacks but used his experience to best effect and made some key interventions. Also had the odd foray forward.

Manuel Lazzari – Lazio

Starred against his former club, playing a part in three of the Aquile’s five goals. Assisted for Immobile and Bobby Adekayne while Felipe Caicedo’s first goal came from Lazzari’s initial shot.

Antonin Barak – Lecce

Impressed on debut for the Salentini. Played the game at his own pace, passed the ball around with consummate ease, and scored the second with a thunderous strike.

Juraj Kucka – Parma

Never gave up fighting for his team and had several chances, scoring the goal to make it 1-1 after the Ducali were trailing.

Marcelo Brozovic – Inter (2 apps)

Played for just over 30 minutes but changed the course of the game for the Nerazzurri. Allowed Nicolo Barella to make forward runs, passed the ball shrewdly, and was involved in the opening goal.

Romelu Lukaku – Inter (4 apps)

Was not influential in the first half but made a world of difference in the second, scoring the first after a Barella pass and then converted a penalty. Could have added another goal in between his brace.

Francesco Caputo – Sassuolo (3 apps)

His brace laid the foundations for the Neroverdi’s shock victory against Roma and could have scored another goal or two.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio (7 apps)

Found the back of the net twice, including an outrageous second goal, and also provided the assist for Caicedo’s second goal.