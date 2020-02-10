Serie A Team of the Week | Round 23

Juventus and Inter now share top spot in Serie A after the Bianconeri lost 2-1 to Hellas Verona and the Nerazzurri won 4-2 against city rivals AC Milan while Lazio are now one point behind after a victory against Parma.

Bologna defeated Roma 3-2, Genoa beat Cagliari 1-0, and Lecce surprisingly won 3-2 against Napoli, with all three losing sides suffering a slight blow to their European aspirations.

In the bottom half of the table, Brescia drew against Udinese, Sampdoria came back to earn a 3-1 victory against Torino and Sassuolo also overturned a deficit to win 2-1 against SPAL.

Here is the Serie A Team of the Week, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Jesse Joronen – Brescia (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Udinese would have had a comfortable victory if it was not for the heroics of the Finnish goalkeeper. His saves from Sebastien De Maio, Stefano Okaka, and Rodrigo De Paul stood out.

Takehiro Tomiyasu – Bologna

Comfortably advanced from his right-back position many times and remained composed whenever the ball was at his feet.

Marash Kumbulla – Hellas Verona (3 apps)

Coped with any potential threat from the Juve attack and forced Leonardo Bonucci into committing the handball that earned the Gialloblu the decisive penalty. Also had a goal disallowed.

Stefan De Vrij – Inter (3 apps)

Remained the coolest of the Nerazzurri defenders and scored with an incredible diving header to give the Biscione the lead in the Derby della Madonnina.

Marcelo Brozovic – Inter (3 apps)

Did not do much in the first half but he came to the life in the second. Pulled the score back to 2-1 with a superb volley, drove his team forward with his direct running, and used the ball shrewdly.

Sofyan Amrabat – Hellas Verona (2 apps)

Another inspirational figure in the Gialloblu’s win against Juventus. Knew how to keep possession when necessary and also when to make defence-splitting passes.

Gaston Ramirez – Sampdoria

Inspired Il Doria’s comeback victory against Torino. Granata goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu denied him twice before scoring with a sumptuous free-kick and then with a volley.

Jeremie Boga – Sassuolo (2 apps)

Although not always effective, he troubled the SPAL defence with his dribbling and shooting. Earned the penalty that drew Sassuolo level and scored the winner with a fine header.

Zlatan Ibrahmimovic – AC Milan (2 apps)

Did not deserve to end up on the losing side and he was a reference point for his team, especially when they were on the attack in the first half. Assisted the opener for Ante Rebic and then doubled his team’s lead before the Inter comeback.

Gianluca Lapadula – Lecce

Made the difference in the victory against Napoli with a brace and was a constant danger for the Partenopei rearguard.

Musa Barrow – Bologna (2 apps)

Lively throughout the game and was involved in all of the Felsinei goals. Created the opener for Riccardo Orsolini and found the back of the net twice.