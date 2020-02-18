Serie A Team of the Week | Round 24

Juventus claimed outright first place in Serie A after a 2-0 victory against Brescia and Lazio are one point behind after winning 2-1 against Inter.

Atalanta came back to win against Roma while AC Milan, Parma, and Napoli only needed the solitary goal for triumphs against Torino, Sassuolo, and Cagliari respectively.

Fiorentina humiliated Sampdoria 5-1 while Genoa registered a comprehensive 3-0 victory away to Bologna.

Let us know your thoughts on the Serie A Team of the Week, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Simone Colombi – Parma

Pulled off many great saves for the Ducali and he was often locked into a one-on-one battle with Sassuolo striker Francesco Caputo.

Adama Soumaoro – Genoa

The former Lille defender has fitted in at Genoa quackly. Dominant in the air as well as ground level for the Grifone and he slid in to score the opening goal.

Francesco Acerbi – Lazio (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Hardly troubled by the Inter attackers but he reacted quickly whenever a threat had emerged. Made a couple of key challenges to stop Romelu Lukaku from scoring.

Andrea Masiello – Genoa

His experience has added some much-needed stability in the Grifone defence and he provided

Federico Chiesa – Fiorentina (2 apps)

Possessed an attacking threat throughout the match and he was rewarded with two goals.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio (4 apps)

Important for the Aquile both in and out of possession. Hit the woodwork in the first half, but he was involved in the play that resulted in the penalty, and then he scored the winning goal.

Marten De Roon – Atalanta (2 apps)

Ran tirelessly around the ground, dropped back to help the defence, and kept it simple with his distribution. Also came close to scoring before Mario Pasalic made a super-sub impact.

Ante Rebic – AC Milan (2 apps)

One of the few bright spots in what was a dour match to say the least. Posed a threat on the left-wing and scored the winning goal for the Rossoneri.

Paulo Dybala – Juventus (2 apps)

Easily the Bianconeri’s best offensive threat. Opened the scoring with an exquisite free-kick and he could have scored more if it wasn’t for Brescia goalkeeper Lorenzo Andrenacci and the crossbar.

Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina

The Serbian starlet was undoubtedly the Gigliati’s most influential player. Supplied the cross which forced Sampdoria into scoring an own goal before scoring twice.

Dries Mertens – Napoli (2 apps)

Nearly scored with a free-kick and created a chance for Piotr Zielinski but eventually came good with a stunning bending shot to win the game for the Partenopei.