Serie A Team of the Week | Round 25

Juventus were able to keep top spot in Serie A with a 2-1 win away to SPAL and Lazio are still close by after securing a 3-2 victory against Genoa.

Napoli also earned an away victory against Brescia while Fiorentina v AC Milan and Bologna v Udinese both ended 1-1.

Four matches were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy so Roma concluded the round with 4-0 win against Lecce.

Here is the Serie A Team of the Week, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts.

Asmir Begovic – AC Milan

Came on to replace an injured Gianluigi Donnarumma and helped the Rossoneri to hold onto a point with some excellent saves.

Takehiro Tomiyasu – Bologna (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Not a vintage performance defensively but his ability to play the ball out from the back and also make attacking runs was important for the Felsinei. Assisted for Rodrigo Palacio’s equaliser.

Chris Smalling – Roma (6 apps)

Impressed with his reading of the play and dominated the aerial battles when defending for his team as well as when he went forward at set-pieces.

Aleksandar Kolarov – Roma

His attacking play from left-back was vital for the Giallorossi and the Serbian veteran finished off an excellent team move to seal a resounding victory for his side.

Adam Marusic – Lazio

Showing great strength and persistence to open the scoring against Genoa and he regularly gave Genoa defender Andrea Masiello headaches.

Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese (2 apps)

Created the Zebrette goal for Stefano Okaka and was one of the rare offensive outlets for his team during the game.

Fabian Ruiz – Napoli (3 apps)

Scored the winning goal with a bending shot from his left foot and almost add another one soon after. Tidy in his distribution and he varied his passing, not just playing square balls.

Juan Cuadrado – Juventus

Looked far more comfortable in his natural role on the right-wing. Provided the cross for Cristiano Ronaldo to score the first goal and had two chances to score as well.

Felipe Caicedo – Lazio

Provided two assists and nearly scored himself but for Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin to make the save. Surprisingly taken off early despite his efforts.

Paulo Dybala – Juventus (3 apps)

Once again, he made things tick in the final third for Juventus. Provided the assist for Aaron Ramsey to make it 2-0 with a sublime through ball.

Edin Dzeko – Roma (3 apps)

Influenced a lot of Roma’s attacking play. Supplied Henrikh Mkhitaryan with a fine assist and scored the third goal for the Giallorossi.