Smalling dreams of Euro 2020 with England

Roma defender Chris Smalling is hopeful that he is in England coach Gareth Southgate’s plans for the European Championships this summer, as he looks to rekindle his international career.

Smalling, who joined the Giallorossi on loan in August, hasn’t featured for England since 2017 as Southgate has preferred to take a more youthful approach to his selections.

“It’s been a couple of years since my last call up, but I always hope to get that call,” Smalling said during an interview with BBC Sport.

“I know that the coaching staff have seen some matches in Rome and this hopefully means I am in contention. I have this ambition, I would like to be part of the group.”

The Giallorossi have made no secret of their desire to keep the 30-year-old in the capital when his loan ends but they will have to meet Manchester United’s €30m price tag to make the deal permanent.

“When I arrived the idea was just to help the team and play as much as possible,” Smalling added.

“We will see what will happen but my family and I are happy here.

“I am learning the language and getting to know a new culture, I am having fun and I am trying to make the most of the experience.”