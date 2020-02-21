SPAL fans issue warning pre-Juventus: Do not wear black and white outside of the away section

SPAL’s Curva Ovest have sent a clear warning to any Juventus fans attending their meeting at the Stadio Paolo Mazza on Saturday evening.

The Ferrara side are bottom of Serie A and in desperate need of points, though they’ll come up against it against the leaders and current champions.

Juventus visiting Italy’s smaller sides tends to lead to fans of the Old Lady gathering in all sections of the ground, though SPAL’s supporters have warned those who aren’t going in support of the Biancazzurri to do so with discretion.

“The Paolo Mazza promises to be sold-out on Saturday,” they wrote on Facebook.

“There will also be a lot of occasional fans who don’t come to see our SPAL.

“We ask them to be intelligent, respectful and to keep in mind that the Paolo Mazza is our home. Bring it the respect it deserves.

“We don’t want to see scarves, clothing or any kind of gadgets in black and white colours.

“Before entering someone else’s house, make sure you know and respect the rules.

“Obviously, we are not referring to the away section.”