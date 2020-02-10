SPAL sack Semplici

Leonardo Semplici has been dismissed by SPAL this Monday morning following their defeat to Sassuolo on Sunday.

A Jeremie Boga strike in stoppage time sealed the points for the Neroverdi and left SPAL bottom of the table, leading to their decision to part ways with Semplici.

“SPAL announce that Mr. Leonardo Semplici has been relieved of his duties as coach of the Biancazzurri,” the club confirmed on Monday.

“The club thanks Mr. Semplici and his staff for the work done and the results obtained in these last few years.”

Semplici took charge at the Stadio Paolo Mazza with SPAL playing in Lega Pro, guiding them up through Serie B and into Serie A.

Their participation in the top tier in 2017/18 marked their first campaign in Serie A in 49 years.

The Ferrarese impressively managed to finish 13th in Serie A last season, but their struggles so far in 2019/20 have seen Semplici dismissed.

SPAL sit seven points adrift of safety at the foot of the table, with just 15 points from 23 games so far this season.

Luigi Di Biagio has taken over at the Paolo Mazza.