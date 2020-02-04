Spalletti: AC Milan wanted me but Inter are paying me to stay home

Former Inter and Roma boss Luciano Spalletti has revealed he was contacted by AC Milan to be their coach, however the Nerazzurri preferred he stay home.

The 60-year-old is currently without a club after being sacked by the Nerazzurri – who brought in Antonio Conte – last summer.

Spalletti revealed if it were up to him he would have continued at Inter, and that a move to Milan was blocked by the Beneamata.

“I wasn’t contacted by Napoli,” he stated at the Italian Sport Awards in Castellammare di Stabia as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I was contacted by Milan after I was sacked, as you all know. However they [Inter] made a decision to pay me and have me stay home, so I stayed home.

“It has been a particularly intense year, a somewhat complicated season. If it was up to me, I would never have stopped.

“It’s easy to talk about my future. I want another challenge like I had in previous years. I came from Zenit, then Rome and then Inter, where we had to roll up our sleeves and emerge from a complicated situation.”

Spalletti’s final season at Inter was a complicated one due to the Mauro Icardi saga, and as a result he believes the fourth-place finish was worth more than just a trip to the Champions League.

“It was a particularly intense season, one that was complicated at times,” he added.

“Maybe that’s why the final standings had an even greater meaning that just qualifying for the Champions League.