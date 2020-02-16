Spirited Lazio fight back to beat Inter and rise to second

Lazio came from behind to beat Inter 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday and move one point off the top of Serie A.

Ashley Young fired Inter in front at the end of the first half, his first goal for the club, but a Ciro Immobile penalty and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic strike saw Simone Inzaghi’s side clinch a monumental victory.

The result leaves Lazio in second place with 56 points, one behind Juventus and two clear of third-placed Inter.

Lazio came within inches of the lead after just nine minutes when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic smashed a spectacular long-range shot off the crossbar.

But Inter edged in front at the end of a hard-fought first half when Antonio Candreva’ swerving shot was parried into the path of Young, who fired a volley off the turf and into the roof of the net.

The lead didn’t last long after the break, though, as the hosts were awarded a penalty when former Lazio defender Stefan De Vrij bundled over Immobile as he tried to fire in a close-range finish. The striker dispatched the spot kick, taking his tally to 26 goals for the season in Serie A.

Milinkovic-Savic completed the comeback on the 69th minute, squeezing a low shot into the bottom corner in a crowded box after Inter couldn’t clear their lines from a corner.