Stunning Sassuolo stump Roma

Sassuolo recorded their first ever Serie A win over Roma on Saturday evening, racing to an impressive 4-2 win over the Giallorossi.

Francesco Caputo, Filip Djuricic and Jeremie Boga’s firepower proved too much for Paulo Fonseca’s men, despite Edin Dzeko and Jordan Veretout leading a spirited comeback attempt in the second half.

The Neroverdi came out flying and Francesco Caputo didn’t take long to put them in front.

Found to the left of goal by Filip Djuricic, Ciccio cut back nicely before slotting across Pau Lopez’s goal with just seven minutes played.

That lead was doubled with a quarter of an hour on the clock. Jeremy Toljan got down the right as Sassuolo overran Roma on a counterattack and after centring for Caputo the No.9 tapped in from close range.

Two became three before 30 minutes were up. Domenico Berardi had space in front of Chris Smalling who had to close him down, as he did the forward dinked a ball over the Englishman to Djuricic to put him through on goal, from where the No.10 slipped a finish through Pau’s legs.

Edin Dzeko forced an early save from Andrea Consigli after the break, turning well before driving at the Sassuolo ‘keeper with his left foot but he held the strike well.

The Bosnian did then head in from close range to give the Giallorossi life, getting on the end of a Lorenzo Pellegrini cross.

Consigli produced a great reactionary save to turn a Bryan Cristante volley away and, fortunately for Sassuolo, Manuel Locatelli was on hand to acrobatically sweep away the rebound from Dzeko under the crossbar.

Caputo passed up a chance to kill the game moments before Pellegrini saw red for a second yellow card.

Jordan Veretout dragged Roma within touching distance by converting a penalty, only for Sassuolo to break straight from kick-off through Jeremie Boga to score a fourth with a stunning strike into the top corner.