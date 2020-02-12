Taranto fans leave severed sheep’s head and message towards sporting director

Taranto supporters have sent a disturbing message to their club’s sporting director, Vincenzo De Santis.

Gli Ionici lost to fellow Pugliese side Foggia over the weekend, which saw their opponents consolidate in second place.

Taranto themselves sit fifth place in Serie D’s Group H.

In response to the defeat, Taranto’s fans left a severed sheep’s head near the waterfront in the city, along with a message aimed at De Santis.

“Dirty Barese,” the message read, with De Santis being a native of Bitonto, a city within the province of Bari.

The club have already requested that an investigation be opened in order to “find the perpetrators of the vile gesture”.

Previously, a mannequin was hanged near the stadium with a message directed at former sporting director Gino Montella.