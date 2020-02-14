Top 5 Italian Wonderkids in Football Manager 2020

Football Manager is well known for predicting the future development of wonderkids. Fans around the world use FM to form an opinion on lesser known players and even professional clubs are reported to use the Football Manager database. If Football Manager can predict the future what does it hold for Serie A?

Serie A and Italian talent in general is well represented in Football Manager 2020. We have all heard of Zaniolo, Donnarumma and Lautaro Martinez, I am more interested in the hidden gems.

Today we’ll use FM Stories best FM20 wonderkids shortlist to highlight the top 5 Football Manager 2020 Italian wonderkids.