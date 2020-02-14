Top 5 Italian Wonderkids in Football Manager 2020

Football Manager is well known for predicting the future development of wonderkids. Fans around the world use FM to form an opinion on lesser known players and even professional clubs are reported to use the Football Manager database. If Football Manager can predict the future what does it hold for Serie A?
Serie A and Italian talent in general is well represented in Football Manager 2020. We have all heard of Zaniolo, Donnarumma and Lautaro Martinez, I am more interested in the hidden gems.
Today we’ll use FM Stories best FM20 wonderkids shortlist to highlight the top 5 Football Manager 2020 Italian wonderkids.
Sandro Tonali – 19 years old – DMC/MC – Brescia
A breakthrough talent in FM 2019 Tonali has improved further for the games latest edition. The complete midfielder he can pass, tackle and move well with the ball. An all action, physically dominant yet technically gifted wonderkid, there’s no wonder PSG paid £115 million for Sandro’s services.
The profile below is taken in 2026 where Tonali is one the best players in World Football.
Sebastiano Esposito – 16 years old – ST – Inter
Football Manager rate Esposito very highly indeed. Speed, strength and ability in the air compliment good finishing and technique. Esposito is the complete forward with raw physicality and the ability to beat his man. During a test save the Italian topped out at £74 million scoring 106 Serie A goals from 179 games before his 23rd Birthday.
Alessio Riccardi – 18 years old – MC/AMC – Roma
From Milan to Rome we have Riccardi. A wonderkid not yet picked up by the media, or his coach, yet Football Manager predict big things for the Roman. During my test save Riccardi developed insane speed, agility and skill on the ball. He can pass and create chances from central midfield and could be a cross breed of Pellegrini and Zaniolo. By 2026 Alessio developed into an assist machine.