Torino sack Mazzarri

Walter Mazzarri has been sacked from his role as Torino coach after a disappointing run of form at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Mazzarri was under the spotlight after the Granata fell to a 7-0 thumping at home to Atalanta, which they followed up with a 4-0 defeat away to relegation threatened Lecce, with the latter proving a bridge too far for Toro to accept.

Mazzarri has since paid and Moreno Longo has been appointed as his successor.

The 43-year-old has been associated with the club for most of his time in football, coming through the club’s youth academy before representing the first team from 1994 to 1997.

Since retiring from playing, Longo continued his affiliation with the club and even coached the club’s Primavera side between 2012 and 2016.

Since, Longo has coached at Pro Vercelli and Frosinone.