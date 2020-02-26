Tousart gives Lyon win over Juventus

Lyon kept their cool to beat Juventus 1-0 in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg tie at the OL Stadium.

Lucas Tousart grabbed the only goal of the game as a confident Lyon side game themselves a slender advantage to take to Turin.

It was ultimately a poor showing from the Serie A leaders as Lyon claimed their first ever win over Juventus.

Juventus were straight out of the blocks as Cristiano Ronaldo burst forward and his cross found its way past goalkeeper Anthony Lopes and was almost tapped in by Juan Cuadrado, who couldn’t quite make contact.

From there though Lyon settled and Toko Ekambi managed to find space on a corner with his header beyond Wojciech Szczesny but it cannoned off the crossbar.

Ronaldo was again dangerous on the left but a lack of support from his Juventus teammates saw the Portuguese star visibly frustrated. Then Alex Sandro tried his luck from distance, but the effort went high and wide.

Just after the half hour, Lyon took the lead when Tousart got in front of Alex Sandro and got on the end of a Houssem Aouar cross to produce a fine finish past Szczesny while in the air.

As the first 45 minutes came to an end, Ronaldo had another go but it was wide of the post, then at the other end Ekambi put two chances wide of goal.

After the break Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure as Juventus didn’t really look like getting themselves back into the game, though Paulo Dybala put an Alex Sandro cross just wide of the near post.

As the second half wore on Lyon looked more nervous as Juventus piled on the pressure, and Dybala first blasted an effort way over the crossbar, then moments later he had the ball in the back of net but it was ruled out for offside.