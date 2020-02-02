Udinese v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Inter will need to be firing at Udinese this Sunday evening having temporarily slipped to third in the Serie A standings.

Juventus’ win over Fiorentina and Lazio’s thumping of SPAL has Antonio Conte’s side now six points off top spot and one behind second.

The signs are good though as the Nerazzurri have beaten the Zebrette on eight of the last ten occasions, boasting a better record against them than any other side in Serie A since 2015.

Additionally, Inter have kept four straight clean sheets against the Friuli club.

Udinese haven’t beaten Inter at home since 2014/15 either – only going as long without a home win against Lazio and Juventus of teams they’ve played at least twice in that time.

Udinese: Musso; Becao, De Maio, Nuytinck; Larsen, Fofana, Mandragora, De Paul, Sema; Lasagna, Okaka

Inter: Padelli; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Moses, Vecino, Barella, Young; Eriksen; Lukaku, Esposito