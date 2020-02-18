Valencia missing a number of players for Atalanta clash

Atalanta will host Valencia at the Stadio San Siro in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie on Wednesday evening and the Spaniards arrive in Milan with a host of problems.

Albert Celades will have to do without a number of important players, particularly in defence, against Europe’s third best attack.

Gabriel Paulista and Ezequiel Garay will miss out with injury, as will Alessandro Florenzi and Francis Coquelin.

Additionally, forward Rodrigo Moreno didn’t train in their final session before travelling, while Manu Vallejo also missed out.

Los Che sit seventh in the La Liga table, and the Copa del Rey champions know they can cause damage themselves.

Ferran Torres, in particular, will pose a big threat to La Dea.