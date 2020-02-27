Valencia want to prevent Atalanta fans travelling for Champions League second leg

Valencia are considering banning Atalanta fans from the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on March 10.

The Coronavirus’ spread across northern Italy has hit domestic football, seeing Serie A games postponed and others set to be played behind closed doors, and now that impact is being felt in Europe as well.

A 44-year-old Valencia fan who had been in Milan for the first leg has since tested positive for the Coronavirus in Spain, and Tuttosport have now reported that the La Liga side now want to prevent the Bergamaschi supporters from flocking to Mestalla.

The decision could come at a cost for the Spaniards though, as without any directives being in place from local government, the club deciding to take this kind of action could lead to a punishment from UEFA.

Atalanta are currently enjoying their first ever Champions League campaign, and they carry a 4-1 lead to Spain with them after an impressive showing at the Stadio San Siro.