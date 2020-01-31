Wigan defender sees AC Milan move collapse

Antonee Robinson’s move from Wigan Athletic to AC Milan has collapsed due to complications surrounding his medical at the Stadio San Siro.

Reports on Thursday evening confirmed that the two clubs had come to an agreement on a fee for the defender and Robinson travelled to Milan on Friday morning to complete the deal.

“Robinson’s transfer could not be completed,” Wigan owner Dave Whelan said in a statement released by the club.

“The player went to Milan this morning after the two clubs had agreed on a figure for his definitive move to Milan yesterday evening.”

Whelan confirmed the failure of the medical was the reason for the collapse of the deal but did not go into further detail.

“Robinson was subjected to standard medical examinations, but further tests were required,” he added.

“It would have been impossible to carry out those further tests before the transfer window in Italy closed.”

The breakdown of the deal will come as a blow to Milan coach Stefano Pioli as he continues to try to strengthen his squad, with the Rossoneri looking to secure a berth in next season’s Europa League.

USA international Robinson has made 56 appearances for the Latics after joining on an initial loan from Everton last season.