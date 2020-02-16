Young: Inter will get back to winning ways

Despite a tough defeat against Lazio on Sunday night, Inter wing-back Ashley Young feels his side will get back to winning ways soon enough as they continue to fight for the Scudetto.

Inter are now three points of the top in Serie A, with Lazio second and Juventus first following their loss in Rome to the Biancocelesti.

“We are taking each game as it comes [in terms of fighting for the title],” Young told Sky Sport Italia. “We have another tough game coming up during the week, and then we go again at the weekend.

“We are disappointed today, but there are plenty of games and plenty of points to pick up, so I’m sure we will get ourselves back to winning ways.”

Christian Eriksen was again on the bench for Inter, but Young feels he will show his quality for Inter in Serie A.

“I’ve seen him plenty in the Premier League and he is a fantastic player,” Young continued. “That’s why the manager and club went and got him.

“It’s just a case of finding his feet here, he is a fantastic player and great to have in the squad, and we have a fantastic group here.

“Everyone has to play their part, and I’m sure he will do that when he gets a start.”