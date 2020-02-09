Zamorano tips Barcelona outcast to seal Inter switch

Former Inter striker Ivan Zamorano is confident that the club will bring Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal back to Serie A this summer.

Vidal has cut a frustrated figure at the Camp Nou this season and was embroiled in a legal dispute over alleged unpaid bonuses, prompting rumours that the Chilean would seek an exit at the end of the season.

Zamorano, meanwhile, suggested that his compatriot would seek a reunion with Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte after a previous spell at Juventus, and join Manchester United loanee and international teammate Alexis Sanchez at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

“Sanchez has a contract at United, but let’s see where he ends up next year,” Zamorano told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“If he stays at Inter, in July he will have the opportunity to play alongside another Chilean in Vidal, who I am confident will join.I am optimistic about seeing two Chileans at Inter next season, and I have inside information on this.

“We all know what Arturo Vidal means to Antonio Conte and in June there will undoubtedly be a concerted effort to sign him. The Inter fans would be very happy to have Arturo in the team.”

Vidal won three Scudetti under Conte at Juventus from 2011-14, before lifting a further title in 2015 after the tactician had taken up the Italian national team position.

The 32-year-old, capped 115 times by Chile, departed for Bayern Munich in 2015 and joined Barcelona three years later.