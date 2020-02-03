Zeman sparks outrage with ‘women are usually in the kitchen’ comment

Zdenek Zeman’ thoughts regarding the women’s game in Italy and the growth in popularity, have caused quite a stir amongst some fans of the game.

The former Pescara and Roma boss was asked about the women’s game in Italy which incurred the wrath of social media outrage after some outlets misquoted the 72-year-old.

“It [women’s football] is developing well in Italy, the participation in the World Cup will hopefully help the game go further,” Zeman said.

“I think that Italy already has so many problems in men’s football.

“Serie B and Serie C have big problems, women usually always followed in football, we’ll see if they can take another step forward.”

Zeman was then asked if culture in Italy had anything to do with the low popularity of the women’s game.

“It is also a problem of culture, usually women in Italy are in the kitchen,” Zeman stated dripping in sarcasm, and with a wry smile.

“I don’t know if it’s serious, it is certain that men must eat.”