AC Milan and Boban set to go their separate ways

Zvonimir Boban’s time at AC Milan looks to be over as reports indicate an exit could come in the coming hours after a meeting between the two parties on Monday.

All is not well between the Rossoneri and the chief football officer after the Croatian gave an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport last week where he accused Elliot Management and CEO Ivan Gazidis of “going behind our backs” with regards to hiring a new coach for next season.

While no official decision has been made on the future of current boss Stefano Pioli, it’s been heavily reported in recent weeks that Ralf Rangnick would take over as both sporting director and coach.

Both Paolo Maldini and Boban have denied those reports, but the Croatian didn’t hold back in making it clear he isn’t happy with how things have played out.

That hasn’t gone down well with owners Elliot Management, and a meeting was held on Monday to discuss Boban’s future at the club.

It’s believed the 51-year-old will be sacked from his position less than a year after being hired, with his severance package all that needs to be finalized. It’s possible Maldini could follow suit in the near future.