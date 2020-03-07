AC Milan confirm Boban exit

AC Milan have confirmed that Zvonimir Boban has had his contract terminated.

Rumours had been building about his and Paolo Maldini’s futures at the Stadio San Siro, with the Rossoneri apparently keen to bring Ralf Rangnick to the club for next season.

“AC Milan confirms that it has informed Zvonimir Boban of the termination of his contract as Chief Football Officer of the Club with immediate effect,” read a club statement on Saturday afternoon.

“The Club will keep supporting Stefano Pioli and his first team in all areas and is optimistic looking ahead to the remaining games of the 2020 season.

“The Club’s ambition remains to return to the top tier of European Football, while investing responsibly in the team in compliance with UEFA Financial Fair Play.”

Milan chief Ivan Gazidis added his own words to the statement, thanking Boban for his service.

“We thank Zvone for his efforts over the past nine months and wish him well in his future endeavours,” he said.

“We must now turn our attention to football and the important games to come.

“Stefano Pioli and his staff are doing an exceptional job growing the performances of the team every week and will have our full support as they continue this work, in what is a difficult time for the country.”