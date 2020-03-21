AC Milan consider duo should Donnarumma leave

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s time at AC Milan could be over at the end of the season with reports suggesting the club are tracking Salvatore Sirigu and Alex Meret as replacements.

The Italian international is out of contract in the summer of 2021, and it appears there is next to no hope of the two parties agreeing on a contract extension.

With the Rossoneri limited by Financial Fair Play and needing to reduce their wage bill, Corriere dello Sport reports Donnarumma’s current salary of €6 million makes it likely he will be sold to the highest bidder.

As a result Milan have begun their search for a replacement, with Sirigu and Meret at the top of their list.

The Torino man has become a key figure for the Granata since joining in 2017, and his experience is viewed as an asset given the Rossoneri are expected to continue with their youth movement.

As for the Napoli goalkeeper, a move away from the Azzurri could be in the cards after he lost his place in the first team to Davide Ospina.