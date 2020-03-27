AC Milan delay return to training

AC Milan have delayed their plans to return to training following the enforced stoppage brought on by the coronavirus.

The Serie A season was initially postponed until April 3, but there is no restart date in sight and action is unlikely to return until May at the earliest.

Now the Rossoneri, in the interest of protecting their players’ health, have pushed back their return to Milanello.

“AC Milan announces that the return to training will be deferred to a date that will depend on the relevant authorities and medical advice,” the club said in a statement on Friday.

“The health and safety of our players, staff and our community are the Club’s greatest concern.

“AC Milan is open to collectively agree on the best solution for clubs, fans and all others impacted, and to discuss any proposals for the return to competition at an appropriate time, subject to the following overriding principles:

“1. The Club will only return to training and to playing football again on the basis of advice that is safe and appropriate to do so from the relevant authorities and medical experts.

“2. Any return to training and playing should be orderly and undertaken under the same conditions for all teams in the League.

“We stand united with the people of Italy. Together we will overcome this crisis, we will support and comfort each other and we will find the strength to move forward.

“There will be a time to play football again and it will play its part in the recovery of a great nation. ”