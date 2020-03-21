AC Milan duo Paolo and Daniel Maldini test positive for coronavirus

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel have both tested positive for the coronavirus.

The pair become the first members of the Rossoneri to test positive for the virus, though the club assured that both are doing well.

“AC Milan confirms that Paolo Maldini, the club’s Technical Director, became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for Coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself,” read a statement on Milan’s official website.

“He was administered with a swab test yesterday, the result of which was positive. His son Daniel, a forward in AC Milan’s youth team who had previously been training with the First Team, also tested positive.

“Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others. They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities.”

The news comes on the heels of Juventus striker Paulo Dybala confirming earlier in the day that he and his girlfriend both tested positive for the virus as well.