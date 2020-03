AC Milan fell to only their second defeat in Serie A since December on Sunday afternoon as they were beaten 2-1 by Genoa at the Stadio San Siro.

First half goals by Goran Pandev and Francesco Cassata were enough to give the visitors all three points despite Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s late strike giving the Rossoneri a lifeline.

Stefano Pioli’s men stay seventh in the Serie A table despite the defeat.