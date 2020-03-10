AC Milan players donate wages to help fight coronavirus

In an attempt to help fight the coronavirus outbreak, AC Milan players have donated one day of their wages to local hospitals.

All sporting events in the country have been suspended until April 3, as the country has been put under a total lockdown in an attempt to curtail the spread of the disease.

Milan, along with Lazio, Fiorentina, Cagliari and Genoa have all stopped training in response, while the Rossoneri have gone even further in an attempt to help combat the virus.

Sky Sport Italia reports Milan players have donated one day of their wages to local hospitals in order to help them deal with the huge number of patients needing treatment.

As of Tuesday there are over 10,000 cases in Italy, with 631 deaths and 1,004 having recovered.