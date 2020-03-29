AC Milan to return to Racing for Zaracho

Football has come to a stop in Europe but behind the scenes activity hasn’t and clubs are still pressing on with their transfer plans.

AC Milan are one of those and they’re particularly interested in Racing Club’s Matias Zaracho.

Corriere della Sera are reporting that Milan are planning to return to the Argentinian club with another approach, having seen talks collapse in January as the Italians didn’t match their demands.

The 22-year-old has a release clause of €22 million, which Racing aren’t willing to budge on.

Zaracho himself is keen on the idea of moving to Northern Italy though and he and his agent could make moves in order to help a deal along and lower the cost.

Fellow Argentinian Rodrigo De Paul, currently at Udinese, is another target for the Rossoneri while the pair’s compatriot Lucas Biglia is likely to leave in the summer, with Torino a possible destination.

Inter forward Lautaro Martinez also made the move to Serie A from Racing in 2018.