Agnelli: European clubs face existential crisis

Juventus President Andrea Agnelli has warned European clubs that they are faced with a real threat due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has brought football to a standstill.

Most seasons have been suspended in an attempt to slow down the spread of the virus, and there is no clear timeframe as to when they will resume.

Agnelli, who is European Club Association chief, believes this is the biggest challenge the game has faced to date.

“We are all executives responsible for the well-being and sustainability of the clubs we manage, which are faced with a real existential threat,” he is quoted as saying in a letter via Reuters.

“Given that football is now at a standstill, so are the revenue flows that we depend on to pay our players, staff and other operating costs.

“No-one is immune and timing is of the essence. Meeting our concerns will be the biggest challenge our game and industry has ever faced.

“Discussions are ongoing as to what the approach to the UEFA licensing and FFP framework should be in light of the current crisis.”