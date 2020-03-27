Alex Sandro and Danilo the latest Juventus players to leave Italy

Alex Sandro and Danilo have become the latest Juventus players to leave Turin in order to return home to South America.

The Brazilian pair have followed the lead set by a number of their Bianconeri teammates by leaving the Northern Italian city.

Douglas Costa had previously departed for Brazil – just as the pair of full-backs now have – whereas Gonzalo Higuain returned to Argentina and both Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic also let.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also at home in Portugal, as he left to be with his ill mother.

All players had been tested negative for the coronavirus and had fulfilled their respective periods of self-isolation before leaving.

It remains to be seen when the players will return to Italy, and things will be monitored regularly going forward.