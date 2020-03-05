Atalanta offer refunds for Valencia tickets

Atalanta have taken the decision to provide fans who had bought tickets for their Champions League last 16 second leg against Valencia.

The game at Mestalla will now be played behind closed doors, with UEFA having confirmed the decision on Thursday.

La Dea acted swiftly in clarifying that refunds would be available to those who had purchased tickets.

“All tickets purchased through Ovet, Atalanta’s official travel agency, will have the entire travel package refunded,” they wrote in a statement on their website.

“Specific communication will follow in the coming days for reimbursement information.

“For all purchases made through Vivaticket.it, Vivaticket will refund the amount spent by reversing the transaction.”