Balotelli: I hope Serie A season doesn’t resume

Brescia striker Mario Balotelli doesn’t want to see the Serie A season resume due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani became the first player to test positive for the virus on Wednesday, with Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini joining him on Thursday.

With Italy currently in lockdown and all sports postponed until April 3 at the earliest, Balotelli made it clear he doesn’t want things to resume until it’s safe to do so.

“I hope the Serie A season doesn’t resume,” he said on the Instagram page of famous YouTuber Damiano Coccia. “As long as there is even one case nothing should resume.

“I said from the beginning that Italy should stop and people got mad. Maybe now they understand. Everything should have been closed immediately, then maybe things would have already been better.

“As things stand we’ll get to 2021 and the coronavirus will still be here.

“Scudetto? Nobody should win and nobody should be relegated, I think that would be just. Bring up two clubs from Serie B and have a season with 22 teams next season.

“You can do a lot of things but I don’t think they will do that. I don’t think things will resume on April 3.

“Champions League? It should have been stopped.”