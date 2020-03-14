Balotelli: Juventus had to get back to the top of Serie A before stopping it

Brescia have distanced themselves from comments made by Mario Balotelli in a youtube video as the striker appeared to suggest that the suspension of all Serie A fixtures was only enforced once Juventus were back in top spot.

The 29-year-old is never far from controversy and his recent comments have received widespread criticism as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take people’s lives across the world.

“Lazio is a squadron,” Balotelli said in the video which was posted to the account of famous youtuber Damiano Coccia.

“They [Lega Serie A] had to get Juventus back in the lead before stopping the championship.”

However, Balotelli did follow the controversial comments by showing his support for the suspension of Serie A, before sharing his fear of the virus continuing for a prolonged period.

“I hope that the championship will not resume, as long as there is even one case we should not resume anything,” he added.

“At this rate we will reach 2021 and we will still have coronavirus.”