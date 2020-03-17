Barcelona ready to offer €40 million for Lazio star

Lazio defender Luiz Felipe is being tracked by Barcelona, with the Spanish club reportedly willing to pay €40 million for his services.

The Brazilian has become a key figure for the Biancocelesti, with his play earning him a call-up to the Brazilian Olympic team, though it remains to be seen whether that tournament will take place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Regardless, Felipe’s performances have resulted in serious interest from Barcelona according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian outlet reports the Blaugrana are ready to offer €40m for his services, though it remains to be seen whether Lazio will let him go willingly.

It’s believed the capital club are hard at work trying to tie down the defender to a contract extension that would see him receive a substantial pay increase from the €800,000 he currently earns.

Felipe’s contract currently runs until 2022 and a new agreement would extend that deal to 2025, with the next few months playing a big part in whether the Biancocelesti will be able to keep hold of their standout defender.