Barcelona to offer Coutinho to Inter in Lautaro exchange

Inter will have a fight on their hands if they are to keep Lautaro Martinez at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza beyond the summer and Barcelona’s interest isn’t going away.

The Catalans are set to offer Philippe Coutinho in an exchange with the Nerazzurri for the Argentinian.

But Tuttosport are reporting that Inter are likely to turn this offer down, though they are interested in a two-year loan deal for the Brazilian with an option to buy him outright for €45 million.

Coutinho arrived at Barcelona from Liverpool as the club’s most expensive signing but failed to replicate his Anfield form and has since been loaned to Bayern Munich.

The German champions have decided not to exercise their buyout option though, leaving the La Liga leaders looking for his next move.

Lautaro meanwhile has impressed in his two seasons at Inter, particularly since being paired with Romelu Lukaku under Antonio Conte.