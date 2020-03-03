Barone: People Abroad See Italian Football as Lacking Credibility

Fiorentina general director Joe Barone has said that Italian football lacks credibility abroad after the Lega Serie A have had dilemmas rescheduling Serie A games because of the latest coronavirus outbreak.

The Gigliati were expected to play against Udinese on Saturday but their game was cancelled and the cancellation as well as rescheduling of matches has irritated Inter chairman Steven Zhang among others.

“The situation is an emergency and first we have to think about everyone’s health, hoping that a solution will be reached soon,” Barone told Radio 24.

“Our obligation is to calm down, last night I asked for a meeting to be held immediately without waiting for Wednesday.

“The individual teams don’t matter, it’s Serie A, the Italian championship as a whole. We have to change the reasoning of the individual teams, the thing that matters is the whole.

“I can say that we follow and respect the rules, but also on this occasion we are promoting abroad an image of Italian football that continues to fight, without credibility, confused, disunited, and this is not for us acceptable.”