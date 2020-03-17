Brescia criticized for calling in sacked coaches and staff

Brescia are in hot water after the Italian Association of Coaches hit out at the club for calling in sacked coaches Eugenio Corini, Fabio Grosso and their staff during the coronavirus lockdown.

So far there are 31,506 cases in the country, with 2,503 deaths and 2,941 having recovered.

Italy is currently in a lockdown with travel restricted and residents forced to stay home, making Brescia’s decision all the more bewildering.

Corini and Grosso were both sacked earlier in the season, but nonetheless the Rondinelle called them and their staff members to the training ground for a Wednesday meeting.

The AIAC hit out at the club for their “serious and irresponsible behaviour” while calling their actions “illegitimate, futile, contrary to common sense, fairness and good faith in contract.”

All footballing activity is shut down until March 28 at the earliest.