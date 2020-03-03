Buffon in doubt for Juventus’ Coppa Italia semi-final

Gianluigi Buffon’s participation in Juventus’ Coppa Italia meeting with AC Milan is in doubt.

The Bianconeri are set to face the Rossoneri in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on Wednesday, though the Coronavirus’ continued spread has the game itself in doubt.

Although Gianluigi Buffon has been Maurizio Sarri’s preferred goalkeeper in the Coppa this season, the veteran could be forced to sit the game out.

Tuttosport have reported that 42-year-old is struggling with slight lower back pain.

Though the pain is nothing serious, Buffon hasn’t been able to train at 100 percent.

A decision will be made on Tuesday afternoon as to whether or not he will be able to play against Milan.

Should he not be fit, Wojciech Szczesny will assume his usual role in goal.