Cagliari sack Maran after dismal run

Cagliari have parted ways with Rolando Maran following Sunday evening’s 4-3 loss to Roma in Serie A.

Maran had been given his marching orders with the Casteddu failing to win any of their previous 11 games, slipping further down the Serie A table on a weekly basis.

The club are yet to name a successor but the news comes as no surprise, his sacking called for by Cagliari’s angry Curva Nord after their latest defeat.

The next job for club president Tomasso Giulini is to find a replacement for the outgoing Maran, with Walter Zenga the favourite for the role.

Unfortunately for Maran, it’s the second job he’s lost off the back of a defeat to Roma. The 56-year-old was sacked by Chievo after a 4-1 defeat to the Giallorossi in 2018.