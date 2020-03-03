Cagliari to appoint temporary boss and move for Liverani the summer

Cagliari are already planning their next coaching change while still working on appointing Rolando Maran’s replacement.

Maran was dismissed by president Tommaso Giulini on Tuesday morning and while his successor is not yet confirmed, Walter Zenga and Max Canzi are the frontrunners for the vacancy.

CalcioCasteddu.it have reported that Canzi and Giulini have met in Milan in order to agree terms for his appointment.

But TuttoMercatoWeb have written that any appointment made now is only likely to be temporary, and Fabio Liverani has been identified as a target for the summer.

The Lecce boss has the Pugliese side punching above their weight so far this season, currently sitting 16th and three points above the relegation zone.

Liverani deploys a similar system at Lecce, which has the Sardinians viewing him favourable as a squad overhaul wouldn’t be needed should he arrive.

Other options are being considered, but Liverani is currently the Rossoblu’s preferred option for the summer.