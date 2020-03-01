Cagliari v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Cagliari welcome Roma to the Sardegna Arena for Sunday evening’s Serie A fixture, on a weekend plagued by cancellations due fears surrounding the Coronavirus.

The Isolani’s last Serie A win against Roma was way back in 2012/13 and are currently on a 10-game winless streak as they struggle to rediscover the form that saw them start the season so well.

The Giallorossi will be looking to keep up the pressure on Atalanta, who currently occupy the last Champions League spot, by winning back-to-back league games for the first time in 2020, but should they lose it will be a third straight Serie A away defeat for the first time since 2012/13.

Cagliari: Olsen; Cacciatore, Pisacane, Klavan, Pellegrini; Oliva, Ionita, Rog; Nainggolan, Joao Pedro; Paloschi

Roma: Pau Lopez; Bruno Peres, Smalling, Fazio, Kolarov; Villar, Cristante; Under, Mkhitaryan, Kluivert; Kalinic