Caldara: Let’s kick coronavirus by staying at home, everybody has to play their part

Atalanta and Mattia Caldara have urged fans to stay at home in order to pull through Italy’s coronavirus crisis.

Serie A and all sport in Italy has been suspended until April 3 at the earliest, and residents in the country have been urged to stay at home and only go outside when absolutely necessary.

“Let’s kick coronavirus and knock it out,” said Caldara in a video posted on social media by Atalanta.

“How? By staying at home, keeping a one-metre distance and only going outside if necessary.

“To do so we have to be a great team, and in great teams everybody plays their part with a great sense of responsibility.

“Please, let’s all stay at home.”

The post was completed with the hashtag #IoRestoACasa, which means “I’m staying at home”.