The whole world has been watching in admiration as Liverpool steadily marches on towards their first-ever Premier League title, and what a way to do it. Jürgen Klopp’s team has been demolishing any opposition that dares cross their path, and their emphatic wins have sent a message to all rivals that the title belongs in Anfield this season. They are also playing extraordinary football, which is why they are a global sensation right now. But the question is, can Liverpool become the world’s most popular team?

Long time coming

Ever since the league’s inception in 1992, Liverpool has never won the Premier League, despite being one of the biggest football clubs in the county. This adds so much value to their current position in the football world, and it is why a lot of people are rooting for them to win their maiden title. It has never happened before, and when it does –– and it is only a matter of time –– Liverpool will cement their stature as the most popular team in the world right now. True, it might not be as remarkable a victory as Leicester City’s a few years ago, but considering what this title would mean for English football and for the club’s loyal fans who have never won this one, it comes as no surprise that all eyes are on Liverpool right now.

Excellent performances

It was usually Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City that impressed with their offensive performances and great balance between offense and defense, but this year, Klopp’s team is seriously making waves with their rock-solid performance. When you watch Liverpool matches on live TV, you will see a team keeping it together and knowing exactly what they need to do to score the win, and they often do. This is why their matches have turned in massive viewership this season because they are steadily and consistently winning, even when they are not at their best. You would be doing yourself a favor if you tuned in to the team’s matches, and you will be thoroughly impressed.

Champions League Contenders

Last year, Liverpool made the historic feat of winning a sixth Champions League title by defeating compatriots Tottenham Hotspur. This further strengthened the team’s position as the biggest English club of all time, and it paved the way for what is to be a very exciting next season, and so far, it hasn’t disappointed. Liverpool is currently on track to win a second consecutive Champions League title, and they are considered to be one of the top contenders if not the number one. They are currently the strongest team in Europe, and their next match in the Round of 16 against Atletico Madrid promises to be quite the battle.

Every team in England, and Europe, is certainly at the edge of its seat and dreads facing Klopp’s team. There is no telling what their next fixtures will bring, but if the past ones were any indication, Liverpool are on route to quite a successful season both domestically and internationally, and they truly are the world’s most popular team right now.